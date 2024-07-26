Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Rises in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹187.85 and closed at ₹185.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹187.95 and the low was ₹184.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,165.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.15 and the 52-week low is ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 173,132 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|194.02
|10 Days
|194.55
|20 Days
|199.58
|50 Days
|194.99
|100 Days
|191.96
|300 Days
|210.35
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bandhan Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹188.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹190.21. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹190.21 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded up to 11 AM is 10.63% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹187.4, reflecting a 0.86% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 187.55 and 185.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 185.55 and selling near the hourly resistance of 187.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.85
|Support 1
|186.55
|Resistance 2
|188.4
|Support 2
|185.8
|Resistance 3
|189.15
|Support 3
|185.25
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹187.95 & ₹184.8 yesterday to end at ₹187.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend