Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹188.65 and closed at ₹188.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹189.85, while the low was ₹185.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹29972.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹272, and the 52-week low was ₹170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 613,354 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-vodafone-idea-bandhan-bank-biocon-among-nine-stocks-on-f-o-ban-list-on-may-27-11716740011262.html
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.67
|Support 1
|185.07
|Resistance 2
|191.03
|Support 2
|183.83
|Resistance 3
|192.27
|Support 3
|181.47
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 23.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1216 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.85 & ₹185.1 yesterday to end at ₹188.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.