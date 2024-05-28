Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹187.35 and closed at ₹186.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹190, while the low was ₹186.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,431.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹272 and ₹170.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 477,048 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|190.48
|Support 1
|187.18
|Resistance 2
|191.87
|Support 2
|185.27
|Resistance 3
|193.78
|Support 3
|183.88
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 21.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190 & ₹186.6 yesterday to end at ₹186.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.