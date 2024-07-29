Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 185.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 187.85 and closed at 185.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 193.2, while the low was 184.8. The market capitalization stood at 31003.12 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 263.15 and 169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 635,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14978 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹185.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 193.2 & 184.8 yesterday to end at 192.45. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.