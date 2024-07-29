Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹187.85 and closed at ₹185.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹193.2, while the low was ₹184.8. The market capitalization stood at 31003.12 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹263.15 and ₹169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 635,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 635 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.2 & ₹184.8 yesterday to end at ₹192.45. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.