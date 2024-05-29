Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹189.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹193.40, and the low was ₹188.55. The market cap stood at ₹30,656.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹272 and ₹170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,929 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.4 & ₹188.55 yesterday to end at ₹189.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.