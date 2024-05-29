Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 189.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at 189.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 193.40, and the low was 188.55. The market cap stood at 30,656.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were 272 and 170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,209,929 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 20.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy66613
    Hold8863
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
29 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13913 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

29 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹189.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 193.4 & 188.55 yesterday to end at 189.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.