Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹203.8 and closed at ₹192.45. The high for the day was ₹219.95 and the low was ₹200.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,231.92 crore. The 52-week high for Bandhan Bank is ₹263.15 and the 52-week low is ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 5,777,634 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.11
|Support 1
|206.22
|Resistance 2
|233.0
|Support 2
|193.22
|Resistance 3
|246.0
|Support 3
|186.33
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 1.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 549.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 133 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.95 & ₹200.3 yesterday to end at ₹218.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend