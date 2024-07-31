Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 218.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 218.85 and closed at 218.7 on the last day. The high for the day was 222.3, while the low was 216.45. The market capitalization stood at 35,409.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 263.15 and 169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,120,980 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at 218.00. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has decreased by -1.62% to 218.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a significant increase of 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.4%
3 Months6.72%
6 Months-1.65%
YTD-8.96%
1 Year-1.62%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.68Support 1216.92
Resistance 2225.37Support 2213.85
Resistance 3228.44Support 3211.16
31 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 1.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8666
    Hold8886
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1222
31 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22627 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹218.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 222.3 & 216.45 yesterday to end at 219.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

