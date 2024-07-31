Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹218.85 and closed at ₹218.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹222.3, while the low was ₹216.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,409.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹263.15 and ₹169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,120,980 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at ₹218.00. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has decreased by -1.62% to ₹218.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a significant increase of 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.4%
|3 Months
|6.72%
|6 Months
|-1.65%
|YTD
|-8.96%
|1 Year
|-1.62%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.68
|Support 1
|216.92
|Resistance 2
|225.37
|Support 2
|213.85
|Resistance 3
|228.44
|Support 3
|211.16
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 1.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.3 & ₹216.45 yesterday to end at ₹219.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend