Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 4.38 %. The stock closed at 237.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Stock Price Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day, the Bank of Baroda opened at 239.5 and closed at 237.3. The stock had a high of 249.85 and a low of 232.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 128,250.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 242.35, while the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda was 1,850,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹237.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 1,850,740 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 237.3.

