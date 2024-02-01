Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day, the Bank of Baroda opened at ₹239.5 and closed at ₹237.3. The stock had a high of ₹249.85 and a low of ₹232.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹128,250.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹242.35, while the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda was 1,850,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.