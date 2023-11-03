Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at ₹197.25 and closed at ₹195.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹200.6 and a low of ₹197 during the day. The market capitalization of BOB is ₹103,427.24 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹143.65. The BSE volume for BOB was 1,234,328 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 1,234,328 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹195.35.