Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 195.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at 197.25 and closed at 195.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 200.6 and a low of 197 during the day. The market capitalization of BOB is 103,427.24 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 143.65. The BSE volume for BOB was 1,234,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 1,234,328 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 195.35.

