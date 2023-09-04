Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda sees gains in trading

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹191 and closed at ₹190.7. The stock reached a high of ₹192.2 and a low of ₹190.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,824.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹210.8 and the 52-week low is ₹122.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 388,924 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bank Of Baroda Top active call options for Bank Of Baroda at 04 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹195.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.35 (+33.75%) & ₹3.4 (+36.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Bank Of Baroda at 04 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹185.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-19.54%) & ₹1.9 (-24.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 15 15 15 14 Buy 9 9 9 11 Hold 6 6 6 6 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0 Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹193.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹190.7 The current stock price of Bank Of Baroda is ₹193.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Axis Bank 983.4 -7.95 -0.8 997.85 706.0 302577.63 Indusind Bank 1420.55 3.25 0.23 1446.35 990.25 110219.79 Bank Of Baroda 192.85 2.15 1.13 210.8 122.15 99729.72 Punjab National Bank 67.47 2.13 3.26 66.19 34.25 74291.32 IDBI Bank 64.15 4.02 6.69 66.9 36.6 68976.66 Share Via

Bank Of Baroda September futures opened at 192.15 as against previous close of 191.85 Bank of Baroda is currently trading at a spot price of 192.85. The bid price is 194.05 and the offer price is 194.2. The offer quantity is 40950 and the bid quantity is 11700. The open interest stands at 120878550. Overall, the stock is showing stable trading activity with a slight difference between the bid and offer prices.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range The Bank of Baroda's stock had a low price of ₹190.25 and a high price of ₹193 on the current day. Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹192.3, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹190.7 The stock price of Bank of Baroda is currently at ₹192.3, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹190.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a BSE volume of 389,430 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹190.7. Share Via