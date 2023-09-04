comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda sees gains in trading

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 190.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of BarodaPremium
Bank Of Baroda

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda opened at 191 and closed at 190.7. The stock reached a high of 192.2 and a low of 190.25. The market capitalization of the company is 98,824.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 210.8 and the 52-week low is 122.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 388,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 12:00:37 PM IST

Top active options for Bank Of Baroda

Top active call options for Bank Of Baroda at 04 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of 195.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 5.35 (+33.75%) & 3.4 (+36.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bank Of Baroda at 04 Sep 12:00 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 185.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 3.5 (-19.54%) & 1.9 (-24.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

04 Sep 2023, 11:50:00 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy15151514
Buy99911
Hold6666
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2023, 11:44:13 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹193.25, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current stock price of Bank Of Baroda is 193.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 11:32:14 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Axis Bank983.4-7.95-0.8997.85706.0302577.63
Indusind Bank1420.553.250.231446.35990.25110219.79
Bank Of Baroda192.852.151.13210.8122.1599729.72
Punjab National Bank67.472.133.2666.1934.2574291.32
IDBI Bank64.154.026.6966.936.668976.66
04 Sep 2023, 11:27:44 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda September futures opened at 192.15 as against previous close of 191.85

Bank of Baroda is currently trading at a spot price of 192.85. The bid price is 194.05 and the offer price is 194.2. The offer quantity is 40950 and the bid quantity is 11700. The open interest stands at 120878550. Overall, the stock is showing stable trading activity with a slight difference between the bid and offer prices.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 11:10:25 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Baroda's stock had a low price of 190.25 and a high price of 193 on the current day.

04 Sep 2023, 11:04:23 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹192.3, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The stock price of Bank of Baroda is currently at 192.3, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:40:07 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹190.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a BSE volume of 389,430 shares. The closing price for the day was 190.7.

Recommended For You
