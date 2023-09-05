Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

The Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹191 and closed at ₹190.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹193.4 and a low of ₹190.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹99,678.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹210.8, while the 52-week low is ₹122.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 666,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.