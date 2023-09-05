Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 190.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

The Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 191 and closed at 190.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 193.4 and a low of 190.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 99,678.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 210.8, while the 52-week low is 122.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 666,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹190.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 666,233 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 190.7.

