Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

The Bank Of Baroda opened at ₹201.5 and closed at ₹200 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹204.2, while the lowest was ₹201. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹105,366.5 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹219.6 and ₹143.65 respectively. The bank had a trading volume of 1,555,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.