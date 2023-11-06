Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 203.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

The Bank Of Baroda opened at 201.5 and closed at 200 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 204.2, while the lowest was 201. The market capitalization of the bank is 105,366.5 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 219.6 and 143.65 respectively. The bank had a trading volume of 1,555,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 201.5. It has experienced a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, suggesting a decline in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a volume of 1,555,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 200.

