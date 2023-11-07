Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹201.5 and closed at ₹203.75. The stock reached a high of ₹201.5 and a low of ₹194.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹101,125.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,268 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.