Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹201.5 and closed at ₹203.75. The stock reached a high of ₹201.5 and a low of ₹194.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹101,125.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,268 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is ₹195.55, with a percent change of -4.02 and a net change of -8.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 8.2 points. Investors should be cautious and monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|4.86%
|6 Months
|6.89%
|YTD
|5.33%
|1 Year
|35.32%
The current data shows that the stock price of Bank of Baroda is ₹195.55. There has been a percent change of -4.02 and a net change of -8.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of Bank of Baroda.
On the last day of Bank of Baroda's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,773,268. The closing price for the shares was ₹203.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!