Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -4.02 %. The stock closed at 203.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 201.5 and closed at 203.75. The stock reached a high of 201.5 and a low of 194.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 101,125.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,268 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 195.55, with a percent change of -4.02 and a net change of -8.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 8.2 points. Investors should be cautious and monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months4.86%
6 Months6.89%
YTD5.33%
1 Year35.32%
07 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹203.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Bank of Baroda's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,773,268. The closing price for the shares was 203.75.

