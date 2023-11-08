Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹197.3 and closed at ₹195.55. The stock reached a high of ₹197.3 and a low of ₹190.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,264.3 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹219.6 and the lowest price was ₹146.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 4,298,392 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Bank Of Baroda Top active call options for Bank Of Baroda at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (+10.42%) & ₹4.35 (+7.41%) respectively. Top active put options for Bank Of Baroda at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.3 (-14.29%) & ₹5.75 (-10.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Axis Bank 1018.85 -2.25 -0.22 1047.45 814.25 313485.07 Indusind Bank 1482.5 -3.8 -0.26 1489.0 990.25 115026.46 Bank Of Baroda 192.6 1.35 0.71 219.6 146.5 99600.44 Punjab National Bank 76.21 0.06 0.08 83.45 41.65 83914.95 Union Bank Of India 104.9 0.05 0.05 113.4 56.1 71696.5

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹192.55, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹191.25 The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is ₹192.55. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.3.

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range The Bank of Baroda stock reached a low price of ₹192.3 and a high price of ₹194 on the current day.

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates BANK OF BARODA More Information

Bank Of Baroda share price update :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹193.75, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹191.25 The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is ₹193.75, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the value has gone up by 2.5 points.

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.52% 3 Months -0.48% 6 Months 7.53% YTD 2.99% 1 Year 20.78%

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹191.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹195.55 The current data of Bank of Baroda stock shows that the stock price is ₹191.95. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, suggesting a decline of ₹3.6 in the stock price.

Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bank of Baroda on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,298,392. The closing price for the stock was ₹195.55.