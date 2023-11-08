comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:45:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.3 -0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 -0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Surges in Positive Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Surges in Positive Trading

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 191.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of BarodaPremium
Bank Of Baroda

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 197.3 and closed at 195.55. The stock reached a high of 197.3 and a low of 190.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 99,264.3 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 219.6 and the lowest price was 146.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 4,298,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41:09 AM IST

Top active options for Bank Of Baroda

Top active call options for Bank Of Baroda at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.65 (+10.42%) & 4.35 (+7.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bank Of Baroda at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.3 (-14.29%) & 5.75 (-10.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37:33 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Axis Bank1018.85-2.25-0.221047.45814.25313485.07
Indusind Bank1482.5-3.8-0.261489.0990.25115026.46
Bank Of Baroda192.61.350.71219.6146.599600.44
Punjab National Bank76.210.060.0883.4541.6583914.95
Union Bank Of India104.90.050.05113.456.171696.5
08 Nov 2023, 10:33:30 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹192.55, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹191.25

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 192.55. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.3.

08 Nov 2023, 10:14:29 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Baroda stock reached a low price of 192.3 and a high price of 194 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:02 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:56:23 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price update :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹193.75, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹191.25

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 193.75, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.31% and the value has gone up by 2.5 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38:13 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.52%
3 Months-0.48%
6 Months7.53%
YTD2.99%
1 Year20.78%
08 Nov 2023, 09:02:26 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹191.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹195.55

The current data of Bank of Baroda stock shows that the stock price is 191.95. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, suggesting a decline of 3.6 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13:23 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Baroda on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,298,392. The closing price for the stock was 195.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App