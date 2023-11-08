Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹197.3 and closed at ₹195.55. The stock reached a high of ₹197.3 and a low of ₹190.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,264.3 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹219.6 and the lowest price was ₹146.5. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 4,298,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.