Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 191.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 193.85 and closed at 191.25. The stock reached a high of 194 and a low of 191.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 99,548.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,691,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹192.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹191.25

The current data of Bank of Baroda stock shows that the price is 192.5, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the net change in price is 1.25.

09 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹191.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Baroda on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,691,856. The closing price for the shares was 191.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.