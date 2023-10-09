comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 11:42:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.4 -1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.2 -0.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.25 -1.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.25 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda stocks plummet as investors sell off
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda stocks plummet as investors sell off

6 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 215.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of BarodaPremium
Bank Of Baroda

On the last day, Bank of Baroda opened at a price of 211.05 and closed at 215.3. The stock had a high of 215.3 and a low of 210.4. The market capitalization of the company is 111,029.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6 and the 52-week low is 126.9. The stock had a trading volume of 374,950 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 11:42:41 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹213.65, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹215.3

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 213.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.77% or a net change of -1.65.

09 Oct 2023, 11:21:31 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda October futures opened at 214.0 as against previous close of 215.75

Bank of Baroda is currently trading at a spot price of 214.15, with a bid price of 214.15 and an offer price of 214.3. The offer quantity is 11,700, while the bid quantity is 17,550. The open interest for Bank of Baroda is 112,121,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 11:17:49 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

The Bank of Baroda stock had a low price of 210.4 and a high price of 215.3 for the current day.

09 Oct 2023, 11:01:08 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price NSE Live :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹213.9, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹215.3

The current data of Bank of Baroda stock shows that the stock price is 213.9. There has been a 0.65% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 10:47:20 AM IST

Top active options for Bank Of Baroda

Top active call options for Bank Of Baroda at 09 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.1 (-9.89%) & 6.15 (-6.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bank Of Baroda at 09 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.8 (+5.56%) & 6.05 (+4.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

09 Oct 2023, 10:20:07 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹215.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 374,950 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 215.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App