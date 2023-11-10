Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 192.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at 193.45 and closed at 192.5. The stock had a high of 194.3 and a low of 192.5. The market capitalization of BOB is 99,807.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 219.6 and the 52-week low is 146.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 686,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹192.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Bank of Baroda's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 686,783. The closing price of the stock was 192.5.

