Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 215.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day, the Bank of Baroda's stock had an opening price of 211.05 and a closing price of 215.3. The stock reached a high of 215.3 and a low of 210.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 109,503.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 126.9. The stock had a trading volume of 776,543 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹215.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Bank of Baroda's BSE volume was 776,543 shares, with a closing price of 215.3.

