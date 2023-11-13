Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 194.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

The Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 195.5 and closed at 194.85 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was 196.35, while the lowest price was 194.55. The bank's market capitalization is currently at 100,944.99 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 219.6, and the 52-week low is 146.5. On the BSE, a total of 245,503 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.39%
3 Months1.79%
6 Months9.01%
YTD4.93%
1 Year17.77%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹195.2, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹194.85

The Bank of Baroda stock is currently priced at 195.2. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.18% in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹194.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda (BSE) had a trading volume of 245,503 shares. The closing price of the stock was 194.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.