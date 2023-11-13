Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

The Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹195.5 and closed at ₹194.85 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹196.35, while the lowest price was ₹194.55. The bank's market capitalization is currently at ₹100,944.99 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹219.6, and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. On the BSE, a total of 245,503 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.