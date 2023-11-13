Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

The Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹195.5 and closed at ₹194.85 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹196.35, while the lowest price was ₹194.55. The bank's market capitalization is currently at ₹100,944.99 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹219.6, and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. On the BSE, a total of 245,503 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.39%
|3 Months
|1.79%
|6 Months
|9.01%
|YTD
|4.93%
|1 Year
|17.77%
The Bank of Baroda stock is currently priced at ₹195.2. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.18% in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda (BSE) had a trading volume of 245,503 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹194.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!