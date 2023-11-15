Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 195.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day of trading, the Bank of Baroda opened at 195.1 and closed at 195.3. The stock reached a high of 197.2 and a low of 193.4. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 101,720.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda shares was 1,271,113.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Bank of Baroda trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,271,113. The closing price of each share was 195.3.

