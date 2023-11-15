Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the Bank of Baroda opened at ₹195.1 and closed at ₹195.3. The stock reached a high of ₹197.2 and a low of ₹193.4. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹101,720.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda shares was 1,271,113.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.