Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 196.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at 198.5 and closed at 196.7. The high for the day was 199.3 and the low was 197.25. The market capitalization of BOB is 102,237.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6 and the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for BOB shares was 1,133,173.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months5.64%
6 Months6.35%
YTD6.46%
1 Year21.33%
16 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹197.7, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹196.7

The current data of Bank of Baroda's stock shows that the price is 197.7. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹196.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 1,133,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 196.7.

