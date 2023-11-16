Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at ₹198.5 and closed at ₹196.7. The high for the day was ₹199.3 and the low was ₹197.25. The market capitalization of BOB is ₹102,237.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6 and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for BOB shares was 1,133,173.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|5.64%
|6 Months
|6.35%
|YTD
|6.46%
|1 Year
|21.33%
The current data of Bank of Baroda's stock shows that the price is ₹197.7. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 1,133,173 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹196.7.
