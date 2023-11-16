Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at ₹198.5 and closed at ₹196.7. The high for the day was ₹199.3 and the low was ₹197.25. The market capitalization of BOB is ₹102,237.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6 and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for BOB shares was 1,133,173.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.