Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

Bank of Baroda opened at ₹198 and closed at ₹197.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹200 and a low of ₹196.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹102625.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹219.6 and the 52-week low was ₹146.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1223704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Nov 2023, 08:40 AM IST
