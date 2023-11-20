Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 198.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 195.25 and closed at 198.45. The high for the day was 197.75, while the low was 193.85. The market capitalization is 101,694.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,034,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹198.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a BSE volume of 2,034,223 shares. The closing price for the stock was 198.45.

