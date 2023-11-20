Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹195.25 and closed at ₹198.45. The high for the day was ₹197.75, while the low was ₹193.85. The market capitalization is 101,694.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,034,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.