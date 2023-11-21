Hello User
Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 197.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 197.15 and closed at 196.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 198.65 and a low of 196.05. The market capitalization of the company is 102,237.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 219.6, while the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for the day was 930,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda November futures opened at 198.0 as against previous close of 197.65

Bank of Baroda is currently trading at a spot price of 197. The bid price is slightly higher at 197.2, while the offer price is 197.3. The offer quantity stands at 8775, while the bid quantity is 2925. The open interest for Bank of Baroda is 123,294,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Today's Price range

Bank of Baroda stock's low price for the day is 195.8, while the high price for the day is 198.7.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price update :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹197.15, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹197.7

The current data for Bank of Baroda stock shows that the price is 197.15. There has been a decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.26%
3 Months2.84%
6 Months9.17%
YTD6.44%
1 Year21.18%
21 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹197.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹196.65

The current stock price of Bank of Baroda is 197.7, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price and has gained 1.05 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹196.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a trading volume of 930,849 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 196.65.

