Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda Stocks Plummet on the Market

Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹197.15 and closed at ₹196.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹198.65 and a low of ₹196.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,237.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹219.6, while the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for the day was 930,849 shares.
Bank of Baroda is currently trading at a spot price of 197. The bid price is slightly higher at 197.2, while the offer price is 197.3. The offer quantity stands at 8775, while the bid quantity is 2925. The open interest for Bank of Baroda is 123,294,600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.26%
|3 Months
|2.84%
|6 Months
|9.17%
|YTD
|6.44%
|1 Year
|21.18%
