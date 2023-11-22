Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 197.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 198 and closed at 197.7 on the last trading day. The high price for the day was 198.7, while the low price was 194.7. The market capitalization of the company is 101,255.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 219.6 and 146.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 851,496 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹197.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda had a BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume of 851,496 shares. The closing price for the stock was 197.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.