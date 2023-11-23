Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at ₹196.8 and closed at ₹195.8. The stock reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹192.75 during the day. The market capitalization of BOB is currently at ₹100,634.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹219.6 and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The BSE volume for BOB was 658,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.