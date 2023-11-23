Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 195.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at 196.8 and closed at 195.8. The stock reached a high of 196.8 and a low of 192.75 during the day. The market capitalization of BOB is currently at 100,634.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 219.6 and the 52-week low is 146.5. The BSE volume for BOB was 658,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹195.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda (BSE) had a volume of 658,337 shares with a closing price of 195.8.

