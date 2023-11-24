Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stocks plummet on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 194.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at 195 and closed at 194.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 196.6 and a low of 194. The market capitalization of BOB is 100,582.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 219.6 and 146.5, respectively. The BSE volume for BOB was 255,196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Today :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹194.5, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹194.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Bank of Baroda is 194.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, there has been a small decline in the stock price of Bank of Baroda.

24 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹194.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Bank of Baroda (BSE) had a volume of 255,196 shares. The closing price for the stock was 194.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.