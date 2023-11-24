Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stocks plummet on the market today

Bank of Baroda (BOB) opened at ₹195 and closed at ₹194.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹196.6 and a low of ₹194. The market capitalization of BOB is ₹100,582.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹219.6 and ₹146.5, respectively. The BSE volume for BOB was 255,196 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Bank of Baroda is ₹194.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, there has been a small decline in the stock price of Bank of Baroda.
