Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 233.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Stock Price Today

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 234.15 and closed at 233.95. The stock's high for the day was 242.35, while the low was 233.85. The market capitalization of the company is 122,865.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 240, and the 52-week low is 146.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price update :Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹237.3, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹233.95

The current price of Bank of Baroda stock is 237.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, further confirming the positive trend. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda share price NSE Live :Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹233.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bank of Baroda on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,296,500. The closing price for the shares was 233.95.

