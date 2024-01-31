Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Sees Positive Trading Day

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today : On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹234.15 and closed at ₹233.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹242.35, while the low was ₹233.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹122,865.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹240, and the 52-week low is ₹146.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bank of Baroda stock is ₹237.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, further confirming the positive trend. This suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for Bank of Baroda on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,296,500. The closing price for the shares was ₹233.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!