Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹256.45 and closed at ₹256.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹257.1, while the lowest was ₹251.55. The market capitalization of Bank of Baroda was ₹131,275.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹298.45 and the 52-week low was ₹185.75. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda was 779,709 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 779 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.1 & ₹251.55 yesterday to end at ₹253.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.