Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 256.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 256.45 and closed at 256.25. The highest price reached during the day was 257.1, while the lowest was 251.55. The market capitalization of Bank of Baroda was 131,275.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 298.45 and the 52-week low was 185.75. The BSE volume for Bank of Baroda was 779,709 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18452 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 779 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹256.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 257.1 & 251.55 yesterday to end at 253.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

