Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2025, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 240.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 240.3 and closed slightly higher at 240.55. The stock reached a high of 241.75 and a low of 238.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 124,397.1 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 503,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 21.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313139
    Buy11111111
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11404 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹240.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 241.75 & 238.05 yesterday to end at 240.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

