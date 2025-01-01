Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹240.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹240.55. The stock reached a high of ₹241.75 and a low of ₹238.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹124,397.1 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 503,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 21.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.75 & ₹238.05 yesterday to end at ₹240.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend