Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 253.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 258 and closed at 253.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 258.1 and the low was 250.25. The market cap stood at 129,904.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were 298.45 and 185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,545,633 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1256.42Support 1248.22
Resistance 2261.53Support 2245.13
Resistance 3264.62Support 3240.02
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 15.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy111088
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19215 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1545 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹253.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.1 & 250.25 yesterday to end at 251.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.