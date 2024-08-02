Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹258 and closed at ₹253.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹258.1 and the low was ₹250.25. The market cap stood at ₹129,904.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹298.45 and ₹185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,545,633 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.42
|Support 1
|248.22
|Resistance 2
|261.53
|Support 2
|245.13
|Resistance 3
|264.62
|Support 3
|240.02
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 15.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|11
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1545 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.1 & ₹250.25 yesterday to end at ₹251.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.