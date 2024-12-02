Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹250.1 and closed at ₹249.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹250.5 and a low of ₹244.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹127,422.4 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹298.45 and above its low of ₹193. The BSE volume for the day was 374,208 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 18.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹250.5 & ₹244.3 yesterday to end at ₹246.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.