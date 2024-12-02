Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 249.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.