Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹250.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹249.95. The stock reached a high of ₹254 and a low of ₹249.7. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹129,361.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.45 and ₹186.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,066,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 16.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 801 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹249.7 yesterday to end at ₹250.15. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.