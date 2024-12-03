Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 246.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 246.3 and closed slightly higher at 246.35. The stock reached a high of 247.4 and a low of 244.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 127,427.5 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 210,885 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 193.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1247.79Support 1244.59
Resistance 2249.25Support 2242.85
Resistance 3250.99Support 3241.39
03 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 18.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131210
    Buy11111012
    Hold6678
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14312 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹246.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 247.4 & 244.3 yesterday to end at 246.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

