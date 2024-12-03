Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹246.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹246.35. The stock reached a high of ₹247.4 and a low of ₹244.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹127,427.5 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 210,885 on the BSE. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹193.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|247.79
|Support 1
|244.59
|Resistance 2
|249.25
|Support 2
|242.85
|Resistance 3
|250.99
|Support 3
|241.39
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 18.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.4 & ₹244.3 yesterday to end at ₹246.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.