Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹240.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹241.25. The stock reached a high of ₹241.70 and a low of ₹235.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹124,691.9 crore, the stock's performance reflects its position within the market. The 52-week range for Bank of Baroda is between ₹219.45 and ₹298.45, with a trading volume of 511,441 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹241.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.7 & ₹235.15 yesterday to end at ₹241.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend