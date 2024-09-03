Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 250.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 250.6 and closed slightly lower at 250.15. The stock reached a high of 255.9 and a low of 248.1. With a market capitalization of 131,300.89 crore, the bank saw a BSE trading volume of 2,039,723 shares. Its 52-week high stands at 298.45, while the 52-week low is 186.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.13Support 1249.28
Resistance 2260.47Support 2244.77
Resistance 3264.98Support 3241.43
03 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 15.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1212117
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15655 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹250.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.9 & 248.1 yesterday to end at 253.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.