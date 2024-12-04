Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 3.27 %. The stock closed at 246.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 247.15 and closed slightly lower at 246.45. The stock reached a high of 255 and a low matching its opening price of 247.15. The market capitalization stood at 131,637 crore, with a trading volume of 812,063 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week high is 298.45, while the low is 204.65, reflecting its price volatility over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹246.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255 & 247.15 yesterday to end at 254.5. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

