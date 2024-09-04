Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹253.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹253.90. The stock reached a high of ₹254.60 and a low of ₹250.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹129,646.05 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between ₹187.95 and ₹298.45. BSE trading volume for the day was 355,604 shares, indicating active investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Bank of Baroda indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹247.25, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹250.7
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of ₹249.22 & second support of ₹247.63 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹244.92. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹244.92 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 1.48%, currently trading at ₹247.00. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 28.27%, reaching ₹247.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-11.83%
|6 Months
|-9.85%
|YTD
|8.48%
|1 Year
|28.27%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.52
|Support 1
|249.22
|Resistance 2
|256.23
|Support 2
|247.63
|Resistance 3
|257.82
|Support 3
|244.92
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 16.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|12
|11
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14310 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹253.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254.6 & ₹250.5 yesterday to end at ₹250.7. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.