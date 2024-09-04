LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST Trade

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.