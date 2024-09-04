Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Of Baroda share price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 253.75 and closed slightly higher at 253.90. The stock reached a high of 254.60 and a low of 250.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 129,646.05 crore, the stock's 52-week range is between 187.95 and 298.45. BSE trading volume for the day was 355,604 shares, indicating active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Bank of Baroda indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda trading at ₹247.25, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹250.7

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bank Of Baroda has broken the first support of 249.22 & second support of 247.63 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 244.92. If the stock price breaks the final support of 244.92 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 1.48%, currently trading at 247.00. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 28.27%, reaching 247.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 29.45%, rising to 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-11.83%
6 Months-9.85%
YTD8.48%
1 Year28.27%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.52Support 1249.22
Resistance 2256.23Support 2247.63
Resistance 3257.82Support 3244.92
04 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 16.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1212117
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14310 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹253.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 254.6 & 250.5 yesterday to end at 250.7. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.