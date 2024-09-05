Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹247.15 and closed at ₹250.70, reaching a high of ₹249.05 and a low of ₹242.45. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹125,896.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹187.95, with a trading volume of 952,566 shares on the BSE.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 19.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|11
|12
|12
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 952 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.05 & ₹242.45 yesterday to end at ₹243.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend