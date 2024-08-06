Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹239.95 and closed at ₹243.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹241.65, while the low was ₹231.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹124035.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.45 and ₹185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,760,067 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1760 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.65 & ₹231.4 yesterday to end at ₹239.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend