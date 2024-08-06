Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 243.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 239.95 and closed at 243.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 241.65, while the low was 231.4. The market capitalization stands at 124035.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.45 and 185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,760,067 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20887 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1760 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹243.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 241.65 & 231.4 yesterday to end at 239.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

