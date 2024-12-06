Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.60 0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 299.45 0.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.00 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.45 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 260.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 261.45 and closed at 260.55. The stock reached a high of 262.45 and a low of 258.55. With a market capitalization of 134,445.1 crore, it remains within a 52-week range of 204.65 to 298.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 472,928 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:16:36 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at 260.20. Over the past year, the price of Bank of Baroda shares has risen by 24.07%. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 18.48% increase, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.41%
3 Months7.18%
6 Months-3.32%
YTD12.5%
1 Year24.07%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49:47 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.91Support 1258.08
Resistance 2264.06Support 2256.4
Resistance 3265.74Support 3254.25
06 Dec 2024, 08:33:17 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131310
    Buy11111011
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14164 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹260.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 262.45 & 258.55 yesterday to end at 260.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue