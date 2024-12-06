Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹261.45 and closed at ₹260.55. The stock reached a high of ₹262.45 and a low of ₹258.55. With a market capitalization of ₹134,445.1 crore, it remains within a 52-week range of ₹204.65 to ₹298.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 472,928 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity in the stock.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has increased by 0.06%, currently trading at ₹260.20. Over the past year, the price of Bank of Baroda shares has risen by 24.07%. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 18.48% increase, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|7.18%
|6 Months
|-3.32%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|24.07%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.91
|Support 1
|258.08
|Resistance 2
|264.06
|Support 2
|256.4
|Resistance 3
|265.74
|Support 3
|254.25
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|10
|11
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.45 & ₹258.55 yesterday to end at ₹260.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend