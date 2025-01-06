Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 241.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 242.05 and closed at 241.20, experiencing a high of 245.10 and a low of 240.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at 124,960.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 638,271 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10667 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹241.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 245.1 & 240.85 yesterday to end at 241.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

