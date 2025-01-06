Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹242.05 and closed at ₹241.20, experiencing a high of ₹245.10 and a low of ₹240.85. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹124,960.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 638,271 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹245.1 & ₹240.85 yesterday to end at ₹241.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend