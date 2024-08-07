Hello User
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 239.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 241.15 and closed at 239.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 246.3, and the low was 238.85. The market capitalization stood at 123,802.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 298.45 and 185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,082,997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1244.0Support 1236.85
Resistance 2248.75Support 2234.45
Resistance 3251.15Support 3229.7
07 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 21.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy121088
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20873 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1082 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹239.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 246.3 & 238.85 yesterday to end at 239.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

