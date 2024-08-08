Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at ₹243 and closed at ₹239.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹244.35, while the low was ₹239. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,948.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹298.45 and ₹185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 993,324 shares traded.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has dropped by -0.53% and is currently trading at ₹242.25. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have gained 24.92%, reaching ₹242.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-14.28%
|6 Months
|-0.51%
|YTD
|5.32%
|1 Year
|24.92%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|245.03
|Support 1
|240.43
|Resistance 2
|246.62
|Support 2
|237.42
|Resistance 3
|249.63
|Support 3
|235.83
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹292.0, 19.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|8
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20968 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹239.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹244.35 & ₹239 yesterday to end at ₹243.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend