Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 08 2024 09:20:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.85 -1.30%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,520.00 -0.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 0.27%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.05 -0.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.60 -0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 239.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank of Baroda's stock opened at 243 and closed at 239.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 244.35, while the low was 239. The market capitalization stood at 125,948.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 298.45 and 185.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 993,324 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19:07 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has dropped by -0.53% and is currently trading at 242.25. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda shares have gained 24.92%, reaching 242.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-14.28%
6 Months-0.51%
YTD5.32%
1 Year24.92%
08 Aug 2024, 09:04:06 AM IST

Dividend Stocks: Coal India, HCl Tech, ONGC, Bank of Baroda among top 10 picks by Religare Broking

Dividend Stocks: Chennai petroleum, Coal India, GSFC, GNFC, VST Industries, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda, REC, Power Finance are amongst top 10 picks of Religare Stock Broking. Check details

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stocks-coal-india-hcl-tech-ongc-bank-of-baroda-among-top-10-picks-by-religare-broking-11723021208384.html

08 Aug 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1245.03Support 1240.43
Resistance 2246.62Support 2237.42
Resistance 3249.63Support 3235.83
08 Aug 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 292.0, 19.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy121188
    Hold8888
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:21:00 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20968 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03:01 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹239.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 244.35 & 239 yesterday to end at 243.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue