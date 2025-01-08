Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at ₹229.8 and closed lower at ₹227.85. The stock reached a high of ₹233.7 and a low of ₹229.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹120,213.5 crore, with a trading volume of 294,664 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹298.45 and a low of ₹219.45.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹231.25. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 4.03%. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|-1.85%
|6 Months
|-11.17%
|YTD
|-3.36%
|1 Year
|4.03%
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|234.32
|Support 1
|229.85
|Resistance 2
|236.26
|Support 2
|227.32
|Resistance 3
|238.79
|Support 3
|225.38
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 24.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹328.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Hold
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11244 k
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹227.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.7 & ₹229.25 yesterday to end at ₹232.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend