Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:18:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.50 -0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.65 -0.60%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,253.60 1.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 328.00 -0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.95 0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 227.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank Of Baroda opened at 229.8 and closed lower at 227.85. The stock reached a high of 233.7 and a low of 229.25 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 120,213.5 crore, with a trading volume of 294,664 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 219.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:42 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at 231.25. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 4.03%. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months-1.85%
6 Months-11.17%
YTD-3.36%
1 Year4.03%
08 Jan 2025, 08:50:20 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1234.32Support 1229.85
Resistance 2236.26Support 2227.32
Resistance 3238.79Support 3225.38
08 Jan 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 24.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1213139
    Buy11111111
    Hold7668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11244 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:03:52 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹227.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.7 & 229.25 yesterday to end at 232.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue