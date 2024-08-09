Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bank of Baroda opened at ₹243.5 and closed at ₹243.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹244.65, while the low was ₹240.5. The market capitalization of Bank of Baroda was ₹124759.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹298.45 and the 52-week low was ₹185.75. The BSE volume for the day was 453169 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 453 k.
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹244.65 & ₹240.5 yesterday to end at ₹241.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend