Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : Bank Of Baroda stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 260.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bank Of Baroda stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at 260.25 and closed slightly lower at 260.05. The stock reached a high of 266.8 and a low of 258 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 136,834.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 298.45 and a low of 204.65, with a trading volume of 1,066,852 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16:37 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bank of Baroda has decreased by 0.25%, currently trading at 263.80. Over the past year, Bank of Baroda's shares have increased by 25.31%, reaching 263.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.39%
3 Months11.47%
6 Months-2.29%
YTD14.5%
1 Year25.31%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50:49 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bank Of Baroda on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.53Support 1259.58
Resistance 2272.22Support 2254.32
Resistance 3277.48Support 3250.63
09 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 10.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 328.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131310
    Buy11111011
    Hold6668
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14018 k

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1066 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: Bank Of Baroda closed at ₹260.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bank Of Baroda Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 266.8 & 258 yesterday to end at 264.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

